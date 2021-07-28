5 more South Dakota counties added to “moderate” level of community transmission of COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported an increase in counties with a “moderate” level of community transmission of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

269 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state in its weekly update as the Centers for Disease Control updated its masking guidelines Tuesday.

The CDC has updated some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges. The CDC cited new information on the delta variants’ ability to spread among vaccinated people.

The guidance on masks in indoor public places applies in parts of the U.S. with at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week. That includes 60 percent of U.S. counties, officials said. New case rates are particularly high in the South and Southwest, according to a CDC tracker.

Minnehaha, Lincoln, and Pennington Counties, along with several more South Dakota counties, are in the highest tier level of community transmission reported in the CDC tracker.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported five new South Dakota counties with a “moderate” level of community spread, bringing the total to 13. Of those 13 counties, Deuel and Union Counties have the highest positivity rate, both above 11% for the last seven days.

Overall, South Dakota has seen 125,216 COVID-19 cases with 122,739 of those cases considered recovered by the state department of health. Currently, 434 cases are considered active.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported Wednesday the state has so far seen 13 delta variant cases and 171 alpha variant (U.K) cases.

Nearly 380,000 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. Over 350,000 South Dakotans are fully vaccinated, according to the state department of health.

According to the CDC, the U.S. is averaging more than 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.