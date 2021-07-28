All-American Gymnastics Academy in Sioux Falls hosts Olympic watch party for young athletes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Each year the Olympics takes place, it gives young kids a chance to see the best.

The All-American Gymnastics Academy in Sioux Falls decided to watch their sport’s team finals as a team.

“It’s incredible to see how much these gymnasts have accomplished and I’m super grateful to be able to watch with all my friends,” said Alexis Reiner, a gymnast for the All-American Gymnastics Academy.

Coaches Keli Kitaura and Ricardo Pereira are no strangers to getting athletes to the biggest stage, as both coached gymnasts who made it to the Olympics for Brazil.

Now they are both here in Sioux Falls coaching the next generation of gymnasts.

“It’s important in my opinion they be happy here and we work hard for them to be the best they can be, not the best in the world, or the best in Sioux Falls, but the best that the kids can be,” said Kitaura.

Having a watch party to see the Olympic event not only helps build teamwork and friendship but shows each athlete the benefit of dreaming big.

“This is very important, saying I want to go there, you have a target, you have to go there,” said Pereira. “Staying together is very good and you have a goal, you have a target to work every single day to be there.”

Both coaches say it’s important for athletes no matter the age or level of competition to be mindful of their health, and for coaches to help in any way they can.

“Coaches we need to be psychologists, we need to be everything for them because they trust us, and we need to give them confidence,” said Kitaura.

