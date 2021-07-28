Avera eCare to become Avel eCare following acquisition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera Health announced Wednesday the acquisition of its telemedicine service Avera eCare to a private investment firm.

Aquiline Capital Partners, based in New York and London, will carve out and rename Avera eCare to Avel eCare. The deal is expected to close later this year.

More than 230 employees will continue to work for Avel eCare and will remain headquartered in Sioux Falls. Avera Health says Avera patients will continue with Avel eCare with no interruption of services. Some services, including virtual specialty consults, will remain with Avera.

“We are very proud that Avera’s innovation in the telehealth space created this nationally renowned telehealth company,” said Bob Sutton, President and CEO of Avera Health. “During the pandemic, people nationwide recognized the value of telehealth, and telehealth grew in significance.”

Avel eCare will include a broad range of service lines that include behavioral health, correctional health, emergency, hospitalist, ICU, pharmacy, school health, specialty clinic, and senior care.

