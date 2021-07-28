Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Avera eCare to become Avel eCare following acquisition

Aquiline Capital Partners, based in New York and London, will carve out and rename Avera eCare...
Aquiline Capital Partners, based in New York and London, will carve out and rename Avera eCare to Avel eCare.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera Health announced Wednesday the acquisition of its telemedicine service Avera eCare to a private investment firm.

Aquiline Capital Partners, based in New York and London, will carve out and rename Avera eCare to Avel eCare. The deal is expected to close later this year.

More than 230 employees will continue to work for Avel eCare and will remain headquartered in Sioux Falls. Avera Health says Avera patients will continue with Avel eCare with no interruption of services. Some services, including virtual specialty consults, will remain with Avera.

“We are very proud that Avera’s innovation in the telehealth space created this nationally renowned telehealth company,” said Bob Sutton, President and CEO of Avera Health. “During the pandemic, people nationwide recognized the value of telehealth, and telehealth grew in significance.”

Avel eCare will include a broad range of service lines that include behavioral health, correctional health, emergency, hospitalist, ICU, pharmacy, school health, specialty clinic, and senior care.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Mitchell police investigating death of 18-year-old
47-year-old Charles John Ropp was arrested for abuse or cruelty to a minor under 7.
Police: Sioux Falls man arrested for allegedly slapping 1-year-old
Drummer Joey Jordison "#1" of Slipknot performs on stage at the Hollywood Palladium on October...
Reports: Slipknot founding drummer Joey Jordison dead at 46
Sioux Falls area realtor Melissa Peskey was shot and killed on a Missouri interstate in...
Who killed Melissa Peskey?

Latest News

Minnehaha, Lincoln, and Pennington Counties, along with several more South Dakota counties, are...
5 more South Dakota counties added to “moderate” level of community transmission of COVID-19
Tokyo Olympics
Wednesday: Where, when to watch the Tokyo Olympics on mobile devices & TV
Traffic cones line Minnesota Avenue, between 57th Street and 69th Street, in Sioux Falls.
Construction crews continue work on street projects across Sioux Falls
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds rejects call for vaccinated to wear masks