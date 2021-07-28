Avera Medical Minute
Comedian Leanne Morgan bringing humor to Sioux Falls

Comedian Leanne Morgan will visit Sioux Falls at the Washington Pavilion on August 6 at 7:00 p.m. as part of The Big Panty Tour.(Dakota News Now Staff)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 100 cities and countless laughs for Leanne Morgan’s Big Panty Tour across the United States. Friday, August 6 at 7:00 p.m. is when Sioux Falls will host the comedian at the Washington Pavilion. Leanne’s style of comedy combines her southern background and unique life experiences through storytelling. We spoke with Leanne about her story, and what to expect from her performance. Tickets can be purchased here.

