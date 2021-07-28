Comedian Leanne Morgan bringing humor to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 100 cities and countless laughs for Leanne Morgan’s Big Panty Tour across the United States. Friday, August 6 at 7:00 p.m. is when Sioux Falls will host the comedian at the Washington Pavilion. Leanne’s style of comedy combines her southern background and unique life experiences through storytelling. We spoke with Leanne about her story, and what to expect from her performance. Tickets can be purchased here.

