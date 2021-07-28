Avera Medical Minute
Minnesota health leaders recommend masks at schools in fall

(ktuu)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota health officials are recommending but not requiring that all students, teachers, and staff wear masks in schools this fall, regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated, in line with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

State health officials are also recommending that all people age 12 and older get vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to in-person schooling, sports or other activities.

The recommendations come amid concerns about an uptick in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant.

House Republicans say masking decisions should be made at the local level, with no pressure from the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

