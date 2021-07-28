Avera Medical Minute
More Dangerous Heat

Feels-Like Temperatures Approaching 110 Degrees
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Nearly the entire Dakota News Now viewing area is under a Heat Advisory for Wednesday.

The heat sticks around on Wednesday with many of our high temperatures reaching 100 degrees and exceeding that in some cases. We’ll catch a break from that kind of heat on Thursday, but it’s still going to be warm. Highs will generally be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Chances for showers and storms will develop Thursday night and again Friday. We’ll end the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

By this weekend, some lingering showers and storms will be possible Saturday morning mainly along and south of I-90, but otherwise much of the weekend will stay dry. Highs this weekend will be in the mid 80s with morning lows in the lower 60s to even some upper 50s in northeastern South Dakota. This will include a break from the muggy conditions as well!

Next week will introduce some more chances for showers and storms mainly on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

