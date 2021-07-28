Olympian Chris Nilsen describes what it’s like to nail a jump

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Chris Nilsen is in Tokyo where he will compete in the Ploe Vault prelims on Saturday.

The former USD Coyote won the gold medal at the Olympic trials, so he goes into the game with plenty of confidence. So I asked Chris, what does it feel like when you really nail a jump?

Nilsen says, ”It’s like the ultimate satisfaction you know, it’s like getting a promotion at your job or working for days or weeks on end on an essay that your teacher is pounding you with and you finally get it done, submit it and get a good grade. It’s just the ultimate satisfaction of one being able to do it the way you wanted to do it and two having made it your own. You can go to Texas Roadhouse any day and get a big fat steak and you can say this is good. And then you can go home and cook the same steak the same exact way, prepare it the same way and you eat it and it tastes better because you did it.”

Chris left on Saturday to fly to Tokyo so he had the right amount of time to acclimate to the time change and also the elements. The prelims are Saturday in the pole vault.

