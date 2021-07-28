Renner edges SF East to win State Legion Title

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Even though both teams had qualified for the Central Plains Region Legion tournament, the state championship game Tuesday night was a thriller between Renner and SF East. East had to beat the Royals twice and it looked like they would get that chance taking a 3-0 lead into the top of the 7th. But the Royals responded in their final at-bat with a trio of runs to send the game to extras. Sam Stukel just missed hitting a game-winning homer.

In the 8th, Manny Struck dropped a perfect squeeze bunt and Teegan Schlimgen had an RBI single that extended the lead to 6-3. It turned out to be big as Ty Schafer’s single narrowed the margin to 6-5 before Aspen Dahl induced the final out for the 6-5 win.

Head coach Mike Greco was excited that his team won the state title heading into region play. “Those guys over there, they are the ones that put things together and I can’t be more happy for them. They are the heart and soul of our program right now and man, it feels so good.”

SF East is the host team for the region tournament August 4th--8th at SF Stadium. Renner is the automatic qualifier from the state tournament.

