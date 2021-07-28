Sioux Falls School District: Students, staff “may choose” to wear masks this school year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District says students, teachers, and staff “may choose” whether or not to wear a mask this school year.

The school district shared its Continue to Learn 2021-2022 plan with parents on Wednesday. The plan outlined the school district’s mask policies. Students, staff, and guests will not be required to wear masks unless they are riding on a school bus, per an executive order signed by President Biden.

The plan is only a draft and still needs to be approved by the school board.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control updating its masking guidance recommending masks for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.

On Wednesday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she won’t be issuing any statewide directive to prohibit or require masks in schools. Noem says school leaders should consider the “full impact” on learning.

The school district’s plan comes after Minnesota health officials came out recommending all students, teachers, and staff wear masks in schools this fall, regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a law in May that prohibits local officials from requiring masks to be worn in schools or businesses.

The first day of school in Sioux Falls is August 26.

