Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls School District: Students, staff “may choose” to wear masks this school year

(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District says students, teachers, and staff “may choose” whether or not to wear a mask this school year.

The school district shared its Continue to Learn 2021-2022 plan with parents on Wednesday. The plan outlined the school district’s mask policies. Students, staff, and guests will not be required to wear masks unless they are riding on a school bus, per an executive order signed by President Biden.

The plan is only a draft and still needs to be approved by the school board.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control updating its masking guidance recommending masks for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.

On Wednesday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she won’t be issuing any statewide directive to prohibit or require masks in schools. Noem says school leaders should consider the “full impact” on learning.

The school district’s plan comes after Minnesota health officials came out recommending all students, teachers, and staff wear masks in schools this fall, regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a law in May that prohibits local officials from requiring masks to be worn in schools or businesses.

The first day of school in Sioux Falls is August 26.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Mitchell police investigating death of 18-year-old
47-year-old Charles John Ropp was arrested for abuse or cruelty to a minor under 7.
Police: Sioux Falls man arrested for allegedly slapping 1-year-old
Minnehaha, Lincoln, and Pennington Counties, along with several more South Dakota counties, are...
5 more South Dakota counties added to “moderate” level of community transmission of COVID-19
Drummer Joey Jordison "#1" of Slipknot performs on stage at the Hollywood Palladium on October...
Reports: Slipknot founding drummer Joey Jordison dead at 46

Latest News

Cooler Air for Thursday and Friday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
The President and Chief Technology Officer of AVPro Global Holdings in Sioux Falls started the...
Someone You Should Know: Creating technology for companies all over the world
Noem says she won’t issue statewide directive prohibiting or requiring masks in school
Minnesota health leaders recommend masks at schools in fall