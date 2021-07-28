Stig reacts to Jackrabbits being picked to win the Missouri Valley

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The preseason favorite to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship is not North Dakota State. And that’s big news because instead it’s the Jackrabbits who last in the FCS title game in Frisco after a great post season run to make the title game in Texas.

Pre-season rankings don’t win football games, but it does mean your program is respected. So it’s a pretty cool honor. Head coach John Stiegelmeier says, ”Number one it’s great to have high expectations and when you’re picked number one it verifies the high expectations that you have in your program. We have great leadership and our guys will approach it right, they always have. We’re honored, but like I said earlier we need to respond to that.”

The Jacks lost only one player to graduation in Preston Tetzlaff. But having their standout freshman QB go down in the Sam Houston game could change things a bit. And Mark Gronowski is out for the fall. So filling his shoes is probably the most important challenge for the South Dakota State coaching staff.

