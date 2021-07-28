Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Stig reacts to Jackrabbits being picked to win the Missouri Valley

First time SDSU has been the pre-season favorite
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The preseason favorite to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship is not North Dakota State. And that’s big news because instead it’s the Jackrabbits who last in the FCS title game in Frisco after a great post season run to make the title game in Texas.

Pre-season rankings don’t win football games, but it does mean your program is respected. So it’s a pretty cool honor. Head coach John Stiegelmeier says, ”Number one it’s great to have high expectations and when you’re picked number one it verifies the high expectations that you have in your program. We have great leadership and our guys will approach it right, they always have. We’re honored, but like I said earlier we need to respond to that.”

The Jacks lost only one player to graduation in Preston Tetzlaff. But having their standout freshman QB go down in the Sam Houston game could change things a bit. And Mark Gronowski is out for the fall. So filling his shoes is probably the most important challenge for the South Dakota State coaching staff.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell police investigating death of 18-year-old
Kenyon Brown
Authorities searching for missing Dell Rapids woman
Authorities identify victims of fatal I-229 crash in Sioux Falls
Nancee Bitz
Missing woman’s body recovered from Aberdeen lake
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

Renner wins thriller in SD State Legion championship game over SF East
Renner edges SF East to win State Legion Title
Chris Nilsen talks about how it feels to make a perfect jump
Olympian Chris Nilsen describes what it’s like to nail a jump
USD Women to play South Carolina at Pentagon again
USD Women will play South Carolina again at Sanford Pentagon
Sunfish fall to Western Nebraska
Sunfish lose to Pioneers in Expedition League game at Ronken Field