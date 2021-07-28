Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sunfish lose to Pioneers in Expedition League game at Ronken Field

Fish fall to Western Nebraska
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Sunfish hit the road after dropping a pair of games to Western Nebraska. Tuesday’s game was a 8-2 final. Adonis Forte II singles to get the Fish within 3-1. But JT Walden of the Pioneers doubled down the line for 2 runs and the game was never close after that. Sioux Falls is now 13-9 in the 2nd half and drops to 3rd place, 2-1/2 back of the first place Freemont Moo.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell police investigating death of 18-year-old
Kenyon Brown
Authorities searching for missing Dell Rapids woman
Authorities identify victims of fatal I-229 crash in Sioux Falls
Nancee Bitz
Missing woman’s body recovered from Aberdeen lake
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

Renner wins thriller in SD State Legion championship game over SF East
Renner edges SF East to win State Legion Title
Chris Nilsen talks about how it feels to make a perfect jump
Olympian Chris Nilsen describes what it’s like to nail a jump
SDSU favored to win the Missouri Valley over NDSU
Stig reacts to Jackrabbits being picked to win the Missouri Valley
USD Women to play South Carolina at Pentagon again
USD Women will play South Carolina again at Sanford Pentagon