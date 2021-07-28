Sunfish lose to Pioneers in Expedition League game at Ronken Field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Sunfish hit the road after dropping a pair of games to Western Nebraska. Tuesday’s game was a 8-2 final. Adonis Forte II singles to get the Fish within 3-1. But JT Walden of the Pioneers doubled down the line for 2 runs and the game was never close after that. Sioux Falls is now 13-9 in the 2nd half and drops to 3rd place, 2-1/2 back of the first place Freemont Moo.

