Suspect arrested for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting woman in Turner County

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A suspect is in custody after a woman said she was strangled and held captive for several days. According to a Facebook post from the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called Tuesday afternoon to Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Marion. A woman said she had escaped a house after being held captive for several days.

She told law enforcement she had been punched, kicked, and strangled, so she ran from the house because she feared for her life.

Law enforcement checked to see if the suspect was still at the house, but he wasn’t, so they searched the area nearby. They found his vehicle, pulled him over, and arrested him without incident.

Several items of contraband were found inside the car. The suspect was arrested for domestic aggravated assault, 1st degree kidnapping, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

