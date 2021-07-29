Avera Medical Minute
Body of missing Dell Rapids woman found

Kenyon Brown
Kenyon Brown(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The body of a missing Dell Rapids woman was found Wednesday, authorities say.

A search crew found the body of Kenyon Brown Wednesday evening, according to Sgt. Kiel Ricci of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown had been missing since July 22. Her family previously told Dakota News Now she left home without a phone or her ID.

No other details about Brown’s death have been released.

