Body of missing Dell Rapids woman found

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The body of a missing Dell Rapids woman was found Wednesday, authorities say.

A search crew found the body of Kenyon Brown Wednesday evening, according to Sgt. Kiel Ricci of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown had been missing since July 22. Her family previously told Dakota News Now she left home without a phone or her ID.

No other details about Brown’s death have been released.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.