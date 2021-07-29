Avera Medical Minute
Catching up with Brooklyn Bollweg after exploring new NIL environment

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - College athletes are wasting no time in taking advantage of their name, image, and likeness. That included USD’s Brooklyn Bollweg of the Coyote volleyball team. We spoke with the junior at the beginning of July as she created and published posts for Silverstar Car Wash. We followed up with her about the experience and what advice other collegiate athletes may heed.

