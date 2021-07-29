Community of Bruce celebrating 30th Annual Honey Days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The community of Bruce is gearing up for a weekend full of fun.

Honey Days begins Thursday, July 29, and goes through Sunday, August 1.

Bruce is home to just over 200 people, but during this annual celebration, the city completely transforms.

“If you’re in the parade and you come around the corner, you look down Main Street and it’s covered with people, you just get goosebumps,” Pennie Lutz, a member of the Bruce Community Club, said.

This year marks 30 years for the town’s celebration.

“We’re just ready to have some fun and get out, and dance, and jump, and scream and just have a great time,” Lutz said.

Put on by the Bruce Community Club, the tradition began as a way to raise money for a set of basketball hoops in the local park.

“The community club puts back into the community, whether we’re building a stage, a playground, putting in new sidewalks in the park, improving the parks,” Lutz said.

As for the name, that comes from Adee Honey Farms, a landmark family operation in the city.

“They would be our largest employer, by far, and they contribute to the community a lot,” Lutz said. “They’re very supportive of everything.”

Honey Days even has a Queen Bee... sort of.

“I’m the reigning Queen Been, well, Mr. Queen Bee,” Beeper Stahl said.

Comprised of a talent, swimsuit, and evening gown portion, the Queen Bee competition pits several men against each other for a shot at the crown.

This will only be the second time organizers have held the competition. Beeper Stahl won the title the last time in 2008.

This time around, he’s a judge and says the competition is a great way to kick off the city’s most anticipated weekend.

“It brings in a lot of people and there’s so much stuff you can do. Eat is what I like to do, there are so many things you can eat,” Stahl said. “It’s just crazy, the town is going that weekend.”

Honey Days begins Thursday night with that Queen Bee Competition and goes through Sunday evening. For more information, click here.

