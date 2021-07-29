Avera Medical Minute
Cooler, Less Humid

Chance for Rain Friday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Some cooler, less humid air is settling into the region and will be in place for a while. We should see plenty of sunshine today, we’ll just have some haze from wildfire smoke. Highs will range from the mid 80s in the east and north, to the low 90s out west.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase as we head into Friday, especially across central and southern South Dakota. Those chances of rain will continue through the day Friday, and that rain will help cool us off even more. Some of us will be stuck in the 70s for highs Friday! The rain should wrap up for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s for most.

We’ll keep the pleasant temperatures around for the beginning of next week. Most of us will be in the low to mid 80s with a chance for some 90s out west. There’s a couple slight chances for some thunderstorms by the end of next week. By then, it looks like highs will get back into the 90s for most.

