Dakota News Now Plays of the Week

Top plays from the links and the diamonds
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Masy Mock sinks a clutch birdie to force a playoff with Reese Jansa in the SDGA/Sanford Golf Series championship.

The state legion tournament takes over at number four, with Harrisburg’s Tyman Long belting a long 3-run homer, followed on the next pitch by an even bigger blast from Chase Mason.

Sioux Falls East’s Grant Graber goes deep into the hole to make a sensational play.

Renner advanced to the championship thanks to a pair of thrilling finishes. Austin Henry stole home for the winning run against Pierre. Two days later Manny Struck’s perfect squeeze bunt also delivered victory against Post 22.

Topping our countdown are a pair of spectacular catches by Canaries outfielder Mike Hart in the same game against Sioux City that got national attention on Sportscenter!

And those are your plays of the week!

