Derek Miles talks about Chris Nilsen’s potential

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -I’m even getting kind of anxious for Chris Nilsen because Saturday is when it all starts for him at the Olympics in Tokyo.

The former Coyote won the Olympic trials for Team USA and certainly enters the games as one of the favorites to win. His coach, 3-time Olympian Derek Miles is with him in Tokyo and knows that Chris has a chance to get a medal for sure. He calls him a beast when talking about his athletic ability...

So what is his potential as Chris competes in his first Olympic games.? His coach says, ”That’s probably the better question, how good can he be and what is he capable of doing? I think if the Olympics were a year ago he makes the team if he has a good meet. But I don’t know if we’re having the same discussions about possible medaling kind of thing. A year has made a significant impact on him. Physically, mentally, technically...It’s something that I would have gathered that would have taken 2 or 3 years to do and he’s done in a year. So he’s exceeded where I thought he would be right now and what he’s capable of doing, I won’t know.”

You can hear more from Chris on tomorrow’s Olympic Zone show at 6:30 on KDLT. The pole vault prelims are Saturday and the finals are Tuesday if he makes the final 12.

