Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Derek Miles talks about Chris Nilsen’s potential

Former USD pole vaulter preparing for Saturday in Tokyo
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -I’m even getting kind of anxious for Chris Nilsen because Saturday is when it all starts for him at the Olympics in Tokyo.

The former Coyote won the Olympic trials for Team USA and certainly enters the games as one of the favorites to win. His coach, 3-time Olympian Derek Miles is with him in Tokyo and knows that Chris has a chance to get a medal for sure. He calls him a beast when talking about his athletic ability...

So what is his potential as Chris competes in his first Olympic games.? His coach says, ”That’s probably the better question, how good can he be and what is he capable of doing? I think if the Olympics were a year ago he makes the team if he has a good meet. But I don’t know if we’re having the same discussions about possible medaling kind of thing. A year has made a significant impact on him. Physically, mentally, technically...It’s something that I would have gathered that would have taken 2 or 3 years to do and he’s done in a year. So he’s exceeded where I thought he would be right now and what he’s capable of doing, I won’t know.”

You can hear more from Chris on tomorrow’s Olympic Zone show at 6:30 on KDLT. The pole vault prelims are Saturday and the finals are Tuesday if he makes the final 12.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnehaha, Lincoln, and Pennington Counties, along with several more South Dakota counties, are...
5 more South Dakota counties added to “moderate” level of community transmission of COVID-19
Mitchell police investigating death of 18-year-old
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Kenyon Brown
Body of missing Dell Rapids woman found
47-year-old Charles John Ropp was arrested for abuse or cruelty to a minor under 7.
Police: Sioux Falls man arrested for allegedly slapping 1-year-old

Latest News

Stig has big shoes to fill at QB with Gronowski out
The Jackrabbits have plenty of experience with the exception of QB
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, July 28th
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, July 28th
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, July 28th
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, July 28th
Derek Miles talks about the potential of Chris Nilsen
Derek Miles talks about Chris Nilsen's potential