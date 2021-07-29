Avera Medical Minute
Fulfilling a need by completing new Children's Inn facility

Children’s Inn campaign aims to drive out domestic violence,
Children's Inn campaign aims to drive out domestic violence
By Sam Wright
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As our community continues to drive out domestic violence, the need for a newer, larger facility becomes imperative.

Those present at the groundbreaking of the new Children’s Inn facility say it has been a long but worthy process.

With nearly half a century in law enforcement, Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead has seen a lot. He reflected on times where an asset like this was absent from the community.

As a former member of the Sioux Falls Police Department from the early 70s to late 90s, he remembered when people in domestic violence situations had to come to the police station and be cared for by officers working behind the desk who were also dealing with disorderly people.

“Children’s Inn is an incredible resource in our community. It’s night and day difference today to be able to have that resource and take children and victims to a safe place.”

At one point that safe place was limited to the police station, then it grew into the Children’s Inn, and the next step is to account for growth in the Sioux Falls community to make sure that safe haven is adequate for those who need it.

“The need for the bigger facility really comes as the population grows. certain studies show that for every 100,000 population you need x number of beds and we haven’t expanded that facility for many, many years, so going to 96 beds really takes us into 2030 and beyond,” said Michelle LaVallee, CEO of the Children’s Home Society.

The current facility serves five counties and with growth in the area, there is an increased need for services provided by the Children’s Inn.

“It’d be nice if they didn’t need that kind of capacity but we’re prepared and everything will be thoughtfully planned so that again they can continue to fulfill their mission and never turn anyone away which is always their ultimate goal,” said Brooke Wegener, with Koch Hazard Architects.

The Children’s Inn’s new, larger facility is expected to be completed by December of 2022.

You can join us in supporting the Children’s Inn and their work to help victims of domestic violence.

Head over to driveoutdv.com to make a donation.

