Governor Kristi Noem joins more than 200 Pro-Life advocates in a court filing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem and 240 woman scholars and pro-life feminine organizations filed an amicus brief on the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s health organization case.

In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court will decide on the constitutionality of prohibiting abortion before the “viability” of the unborn child outside the womb. The Court has the opportunity to go further and recognize that the Constitution does not protect the so-called right to terminate unborn life, which would overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey altogether.

“For my entire life, women have been told that pregnancy is a barrier to a successful career. This lie has led to millions of abortions, despite women like me and countless others proving that successful careers and motherhood are not mutually exclusive,” Governor Noem said.

You can download the full brief here.

