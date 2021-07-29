The Jackrabbits have plenty of experience with the exception of QB

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As we told you last night, John Stiegelmeier’s Jackrabbits are the preseason pick to win the Missouri Valley Conference ahead of the Bison.

They return almost the entire team that made it to Frisco and almost won the national championship. But they won’t have #11 who will miss his sophomore season thanks to an early injury in the title game...

So how is the quarterback situation without Mark Gronowski? ”I think it’s fine, it’s different than we anticipated. Obviously we’re down our top 2 quarterbacks in Mark and Jabore. Chris has been a great addition, he’s done a great job of jumping in and leading in a unique situation for us. I believe in Keaton, I believe in Rudy, I believe in our true freshman. Chris will only have been here for 2 months so we’ll see how he responds to the pressure of fall camp,” says head coach John Stiegelmeier.

It’s big shoes to fill after Gronowskii took over as a team leader in his freshman year... And with J’Bore Gibbs also out for the season it will be a new look for sure. But whoever is the signal-caller will have the luxury of having 10 other returning starters around him.

