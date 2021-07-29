Avera Medical Minute
Minnesota Department of Health releases recommendations for upcoming school year

By Ernest Cottier
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNESOTA (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Department of Health is following the CDC’s updated guidelines in recommending students wear masks to begin the upcoming school year.

One big difference between Wednesday’s recommendation versus last year’s executive orders is that this year, each Minnesota school district can decide whether they want students to wear masks or keep them off this school year.

While most school hallways are still empty, administrators will have to figure out their plans quickly before school begins again.

“With these new guidelines we’ll be polling an advisory group, and teachers getting their input on where people feel comfortable with the upcoming school year,” said Pipestone Superintendent Kevin Enerson.

Several Minnesota educators are happy to be receiving recommendations while also getting to choose how they want to approach COVID in their school districts.

“In the school district, we’re always pushing for more local control and that’s exactly what we’re given right now. We aren’t able to do the research like the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health so we definitely take their information into consideration,” said Hills-Beaver Creek superintendent Todd Holthaus.

Some Minnesota schools already dropped all mask requirements during summer school this year.

“With our summer school programs we actually did not require masks and we’ve had two sessions and did not have any incidents,” said Enerson.

One thing that will be the same in all Minnesota schools is that all students will have to wear masks while riding the school bus.

