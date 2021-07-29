Avera Medical Minute
Noem bars South Dakota from applying for federal history grants

Gov. Kristi Noem
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Des Moines, Iowa. (file)(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is barring the state’s Department of Education from applying for federal grants in history or civics over concerns about how certain teachings on systemic racism would be tied to the grants.

The U.S. Department of Education this month backed away from proposed grant guidelines that suggested using curricula that teach racism is embedded into the country’s institutions.

Even with the guideline changes, South Dakota’s Republican governor still wants no part in the grants. She says they advocate for critical race theory.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has said the grants would still allow local decision-making.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

