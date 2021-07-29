Olympic Zone: One-on-one with Derek Miles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When Chris Nilsen jumps on Saturday in the Pole Vault prelims, his coach will be right there to help guide him through his first Olympic experience.

Derek Miles did it 3 different times. And being back in Tokyo will bring back plenty of great memories.

Dakota News Now’s Mark Ovenden sat down with Derek right before they left for the games.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.