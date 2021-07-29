Avera Medical Minute
Olympic Zone: One-on-one with Derek Miles

By Mark Ovenden and Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When Chris Nilsen jumps on Saturday in the Pole Vault prelims, his coach will be right there to help guide him through his first Olympic experience.

Derek Miles did it 3 different times. And being back in Tokyo will bring back plenty of great memories.

Dakota News Now’s Mark Ovenden sat down with Derek right before they left for the games.

