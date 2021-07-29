Renner beat tough field in State Legion Baseball Tournament

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Renner Royals are the State Legion champs and will play in the Central Plains Region tournament next week in Sioux Falls.

SF East will be the host team for the region tournament and they led last night’s title game 3-0 in the 7th before Sam Stukel’s bomb tied the game and sent it to extra innings. And the Royals scored 3 more in the 8th and held on to win 6-5. What made winning this championship even more impressive was how strong the talent was in this year’s field. And Renner went through without a single loss.

Sam Stukel, MVP says, ”Day one was anyone’s game, anyone’s tournament. We knew that coming in that seeds didn’t really matter. It was who’s going to show up with their A-Game every day and at the end of the day we were the ones to hoist the trophy.” Head coach Mike Greco says, Determination, drive, mindset. We just believed in ourselves. It was all about belief in our program and knowing that we had the dudes to go through this whole tournament.”

The Central Plains Regional tournament starts on August 4th and runs through the 8th at the Birdcage. Renner plays at 4:00 next Wednesday in the opening round.

