Volunteer search and rescue group, Prairie Patriots, locate body of missing woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The non-profit organization Prairie Patriots organized a search effort Wednesday night that led to the discovery of the body of Keyon Brown. She had been reported missing nearly a week earlier.

Prairie Patriots is a group that focuses on providing individuals with the opportunity to help their communities, and in this case, it was the creation of a search party.

“You get a couple of people to help and pretty soon they have a couple more that want to help and it blossoms and becomes an organization that I’m very proud to be a part of,” said Greg Anderson, president of Prairie Patriots.

The organization allows people to use their skill sets, with proper training, to help when needed.

“We had communications out there, radios, boots on the ground, and then we brought in a drone,” said Jeff Shawd, the founder and CEO of Prairie Patriots.

The drone is what led to the discovery of Brown’s body.

“What the drone would do was look for patches where the beans were parted and if he’d see something we’d go check it out,” Shawd said.

While this is an unfortunate case, the Prairie Patriots are proud of the work that was done.

“I feel good about what we did, I feel good about the people that volunteer to go out there it was hot. It was a tough walk. The family got closure and that’s the important thing, they got closure,” Shawd said.

The Prairie Patriots are entirely privately funded, if you wish to donate or volunteer with the organization you can do so on their website.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.