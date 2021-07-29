Avera Medical Minute
What’s with the hazy sky and fire smell?

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Have you noticed a smell of fire in the air and the hazy sky today? You’re not alone.

This is what it looked like from the First Alert Weather Camera in downtown Sioux Falls Thursday morning.

Wildfires in Manitoba are responsible for the hazy skies and even that smoky smell in some...
Wildfires in Manitoba are responsible for the hazy skies and even that smoky smell in some locations across South Dakota.(Dakota News Now)

The First Alert Weather Team says the wildfires in Manitoba, Canada are responsible for the hazy skies and that smoky smell. They say it could get worse throughout the day and last through Friday.

The Watertown Police Department says it’s received a lot of calls about smokey skies across the region.

Dakota News Now Reporter Cooper Seamer says the haze is visible across much of northeastern South Dakota. He took some photos near Webster.

The hazy skies and smoke smell across eastern South Dakota is from wildfires in Canada. The...
The hazy skies and smoke smell across eastern South Dakota is from wildfires in Canada. The conditions could last through Friday.(Dakota News Now)

Health experts say if you have any kind of health concerns, breathing issues or if you are sensitive to smoke, you should avoid being outside as much as possible.

Sanford Pulmonolgist Paul Berger says the lower air quality takes a toll on people with underlying conditions, like asthma. But there are things you can do to keep a clean breathing space.

“Maintaining a clean room, reducing the amount of times you open your windows, recirculating your air using HEPA filters, and if you’re out for a drive, keep your windows closed and recirculating your air with the air conditioner,” Berger said.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement Thursday morning regarding the smoke. They said northerly winds will continue to bring smoke from wildfires into eastern South Dakota today.

