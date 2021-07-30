Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Again? Faulty exchange in Olympic mixed relay proves costly for US

Lynna Irby of the United States wipes a tear away after the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the...
Lynna Irby of the United States wipes a tear away after the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo.(Petr David Josek | AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By EDDIE PELLS and PAT GRAHAM
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — A faulty exchange in the Olympic debut of mixed 4x400-meter relay cost the U.S. a spot in the final and might have cost Allyson Felix a chance at her record-setting 10th Olympic medal.

The U.S. breezed to a victory in the first qualifying heat of the relay but was disqualified because of a bad pass between Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin.

It’s the latest in a decades-long series of mishaps for the U.S. in relays.

Most have come in the shorter 4x100 relay where the pass is a more technical and time-sensitive move.

This one came in a 4x400 race where there aren’t traditionally issues with the pass.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenyon Brown
Body of missing Dell Rapids woman found
Bodycam video captures Officer Keshaun Britt moving in to arrest Shannon Brown as another...
Brookings man says police conduct during arrest went too far
Wildfires in Manitoba are responsible for the hazy skies and even that smoky smell in some...
What’s with the hazy sky and fire smell?
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Des Moines, Iowa. (file)
Noem bars South Dakota from applying for federal history grants
Wildfires in Manitoba are responsible for the hazy skies and even that smoky smell in some...
Air Quality Alert issued for eastern South Dakota

Latest News

The descendants of Henrietta Lacks are filing what could be unprecedented lawsuit. (Source:...
Family of Henrietta Lacks sues pharmaceutical companies for theft of her cells
A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of...
3-year-old dies after shots fired into Louisiana home
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
RAW: Car dealership ravaged by tornado
A building housing multiple car dealerships in Bucks County, Pa., was wrecked by a powerful...
Storms bring tornadoes to Wisconsin and Pennsylvania; 1 man dies in crash