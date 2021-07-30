Behind the scenes: See inside the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you drive by the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House in Sioux Falls, you may wonder who stays there and what their story is. Beth Warden goes behind the scenes to show us the care available inside.

They’re not a homeless person, each one is a guest. It’s a term of respect. Executive Director Madeline Shields knows many of the guests by name.

“When someone walks through our doors at the bishop Dudley house, it’s not very long before they become friends with the other guests who are here, they become like a family,” said Shields.

There are sleeping quarters for both men and women. The capacity is 100 people, but usually, 150 stay the night.

Bunks at Bishop Dudley Hospitality House (Dakota news now)

“They want the best for their families. They just don’t know how to achieve it,” said Shields. “And we do see a lot of addiction issues, we see a lot of people who are suffering from mental health issues.”

Others are finding a fresh start. Guests stay for free for the first 30 days. Rent increases to $5 per day, and then $7 per day.

“We have all different kinds of resources that come here, that people can seek help or just seek guidance and counseling here,” said Shields.

Victories are celebrated, both big and small.

“When we help somebody get a birth certificate, that’s a success story,” said Shields. “If we get an ID for someone that’s a success story, because people walk through our doors, and they have nothing.”

Guest at Bishop Dudley Hospitality House (Dakota news now)

To get a new start, each guest has a place to sleep, can take a shower, use the phone, computer and have some lunch.

“You know, sometimes we get calls that say, you know, ‘We don’t know what to do with these people, these are your people.’ And so we do the best we can, we ask all of our guests to be very good citizens. And, and, most often, they are,” said Shields.

Families stay in their own private quarters. Monic Marquez is the Family Coordinator at Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

“They have their security because they have to have their own key card to get through the secure doors, so they feel safer thing here than anywhere else,” said Marquez. “There are two queen beds, there’s a desk for kids to do their homework, there’s a dresser. We have a closet, and then each family room has their own bathroom so their own toilet and shower.”

This single Mom and her two kids just moved to South Dakota.

“We like it here. Yeah, we have to start from something that’s why we ask for help, and we live in here for now,” says the woman.

Thanks to the support from the Bishop Dudley hospitality house and the agencies they partner with, there is hope.

“Everything will be great. And we will have a lot of plans,” the woman said.

“Great positive things going on behind the scenes that are really helping people get back on their own two feet and becoming self-sufficient,” said Shields.

Since the first of the year, 81 people and 28 families have transitioned to a home of their own.

The Bishop Dudley hospitality house is hosting their ‘Taste of Goodness’ fundraising event on August 14th at the Avera tech building downtown with food, beverages, and music.

