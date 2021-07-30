Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Children’s Inn raises $60,000 during Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All this month we’ve asked you to help support the Children’s Inn and the ‘Drive Out Domestic Violence’ campaign.

So far, you’ve helped raise at least $60,000 for the campaign.

Officials say there are additional gifts coming in so that number will actually increase.

All of the funds are going toward helping victims of domestic violence in our area.

“Ware seeing an increase in all of those services again, we’re kind of returning to some of our pre-pandemic numbers. we’re seeing an increase in the number of crisis phone calls, shelter intakes, a lot of those different things so people are seeking help. People are finding us,” Children’s Inn Development Coordinator Staci Kropuenske said.

You can make a donation anytime by going to the Children’s Inn website.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenyon Brown
Body of missing Dell Rapids woman found
Bodycam video captures Officer Keshaun Britt moving in to arrest Shannon Brown as another...
Brookings man says police conduct during arrest went too far
Wildfires in Manitoba are responsible for the hazy skies and even that smoky smell in some...
What’s with the hazy sky and fire smell?
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Des Moines, Iowa. (file)
Noem bars South Dakota from applying for federal history grants
Wildfires in Manitoba are responsible for the hazy skies and even that smoky smell in some...
Air Quality Alert issued for eastern South Dakota

Latest News

Smoke continues for Saturday, but won't be as bad on Sunday.
Phil Schreck's Friday Night Forecast
Since January first, 81 people and 28 families have transitioned to a home of their own.
Behind the scenes: See inside the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House
More than 100 people gathered outside Sanford Health Medical Center Friday in Sioux Falls to...
Group protests COVID-19 vaccination policy at Sanford Health
file photo
EmBe announces 2021 Women’s Leadership Program participants