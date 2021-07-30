Children’s Inn raises $60,000 during Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All this month we’ve asked you to help support the Children’s Inn and the ‘Drive Out Domestic Violence’ campaign.

So far, you’ve helped raise at least $60,000 for the campaign.

Officials say there are additional gifts coming in so that number will actually increase.

All of the funds are going toward helping victims of domestic violence in our area.

“Ware seeing an increase in all of those services again, we’re kind of returning to some of our pre-pandemic numbers. we’re seeing an increase in the number of crisis phone calls, shelter intakes, a lot of those different things so people are seeking help. People are finding us,” Children’s Inn Development Coordinator Staci Kropuenske said.

You can make a donation anytime by going to the Children’s Inn website.

