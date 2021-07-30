EmBe announces 2021 Women’s Leadership Program participants
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - EmBe has accepted 28 participants for the Women’s Leadership Program.
Beginning in September, the women will participate in a 17-month program with the intent to develop and deliver on a personal development program.
The course includes informational sessions, exercise and assessments, a retreat, and a broad range of presenters and panels.
In addition to developing a robust personal network with classmates, presenters and mentors, the group benefits from exposure to time-tested tools and techniques that combine insight, introspection and goal setting.
“The first section focuses on exploration and creation of professional and personal goals,” said Stacy Stahl, Executive Director of Youth and Women’s Programming at EmBe. “Then, they work on implementation in partnership with their mentors. The support of our volunteer mentors and panelists makes an incredible difference for our groups.”
With 250 graduates, this cornerstone program delivers results.
“EmBe’s Women’s Leadership Program has connected me with an entirely new network of strong, fearless and ambitious women. The program has helped me become more self-aware and has expanded my worldview; both of which have already taken me to places I’ve dreamed of, but didn’t believe were possible,” said 2017 alumna Brienne Maner. “Beyond the gift of time given to focus on myself and to connect with an incredible group of women from diverse industrial backgrounds, I was also given the gift of mentorship which has helped me through some major career and life transitions.”
The applicants for the program represent a broad range of careers and work in widely varying industries, from banking and healthcare to retail and non-profits. The selection committee carefully considers the individual as well as the balance of the group to ensure a rich, fulfilling experience for all.
“EmBe’s Women’s Leadership Program is proof of the greatness that occurs when women gather, support each other and learn together,” said Kerri Tietgen, EmBe’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are honored to bring together this cohort of incredible women leaders for the program.”
The 2021 class of participants for the Women’s Leadership Program are:
Heidi Anderson, Junior League of Sioux Falls
Danelle Beck, CAPITAL Services
Ashley Bott, Sanford Health
Haley Carlson, First Bank & Trust
Heather Clay, Avera Health
Chelsea Cronin, Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.
Karissa Flier, Avera Heart Hospital
Christa Friedrich, Avera McKennan – Avera Research Institute
Alisha Grove, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls
Kristin Haakinson, Sanford Health
Laura Hickey, Sammons Financial Group
Megan Howard, Baird Private Wealth Management
Shannon Huether, Central Payments
Terra Johnson, Sanford Health
Melanie Keeney, Tyler Technologies
Brittany Kleinhesselink, Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons
Jenna Klepatz, Sanford Health
Katy Morris, EmBe
Allison Otta, Lemonly
Marcella Prokop, Southeast Tech
Mckenzy Raterman, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company
Lorna Saboe-Wounded Head, South Dakota State University Extension
Katie Sexton, Marsh & McLennan Agency
Kati Seymour, Carpe Diem Consulting Services
Lara Thiem, Augustana University
Jennifer Winge, Grand Prairie Foods
Jill Winninger, Sioux Falls Police Department
Jennifer Wollman, Avera Specialty Pharmacy
