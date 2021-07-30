EmBe announces 2021 Women’s Leadership Program participants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - EmBe has accepted 28 participants for the Women’s Leadership Program.

Beginning in September, the women will participate in a 17-month program with the intent to develop and deliver on a personal development program.

The course includes informational sessions, exercise and assessments, a retreat, and a broad range of presenters and panels.

In addition to developing a robust personal network with classmates, presenters and mentors, the group benefits from exposure to time-tested tools and techniques that combine insight, introspection and goal setting.

“The first section focuses on exploration and creation of professional and personal goals,” said Stacy Stahl, Executive Director of Youth and Women’s Programming at EmBe. “Then, they work on implementation in partnership with their mentors. The support of our volunteer mentors and panelists makes an incredible difference for our groups.”

With 250 graduates, this cornerstone program delivers results.

“EmBe’s Women’s Leadership Program has connected me with an entirely new network of strong, fearless and ambitious women. The program has helped me become more self-aware and has expanded my worldview; both of which have already taken me to places I’ve dreamed of, but didn’t believe were possible,” said 2017 alumna Brienne Maner. “Beyond the gift of time given to focus on myself and to connect with an incredible group of women from diverse industrial backgrounds, I was also given the gift of mentorship which has helped me through some major career and life transitions.”

The applicants for the program represent a broad range of careers and work in widely varying industries, from banking and healthcare to retail and non-profits. The selection committee carefully considers the individual as well as the balance of the group to ensure a rich, fulfilling experience for all.

“EmBe’s Women’s Leadership Program is proof of the greatness that occurs when women gather, support each other and learn together,” said Kerri Tietgen, EmBe’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are honored to bring together this cohort of incredible women leaders for the program.”

The 2021 class of participants for the Women’s Leadership Program are:

Heidi Anderson, Junior League of Sioux Falls

Danelle Beck, CAPITAL Services

Ashley Bott, Sanford Health

Haley Carlson, First Bank & Trust

Heather Clay, Avera Health

Chelsea Cronin, Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

Karissa Flier, Avera Heart Hospital

Christa Friedrich, Avera McKennan – Avera Research Institute

Alisha Grove, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls

Kristin Haakinson, Sanford Health

Laura Hickey, Sammons Financial Group

Megan Howard, Baird Private Wealth Management

Shannon Huether, Central Payments

Terra Johnson, Sanford Health

Melanie Keeney, Tyler Technologies

Brittany Kleinhesselink, Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons

Jenna Klepatz, Sanford Health

Katy Morris, EmBe

Allison Otta, Lemonly

Marcella Prokop, Southeast Tech

Mckenzy Raterman, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company

Lorna Saboe-Wounded Head, South Dakota State University Extension

Katie Sexton, Marsh & McLennan Agency

Kati Seymour, Carpe Diem Consulting Services

Lara Thiem, Augustana University

Jennifer Winge, Grand Prairie Foods

Jill Winninger, Sioux Falls Police Department

Jennifer Wollman, Avera Specialty Pharmacy

