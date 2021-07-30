Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Google to ban ‘sugar dating’ apps from Play store

This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban "sugar dating" apps.
This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban "sugar dating" apps.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Google’s relationship with so-called “sugar dating” apps has soured.

This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban such apps.

It says starting in September, any app that promotes “compensated sexual relationships” will not be allowed in the Google Play store.

“Sugar dating” is when money or gifts are exchanged for companionship.

The new policy does not affect other kinds of dating apps.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenyon Brown
Body of missing Dell Rapids woman found
Bodycam video captures Officer Keshaun Britt moving in to arrest Shannon Brown as another...
Brookings man says police conduct during arrest went too far
Wildfires in Manitoba are responsible for the hazy skies and even that smoky smell in some...
What’s with the hazy sky and fire smell?
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Des Moines, Iowa. (file)
Noem bars South Dakota from applying for federal history grants
Wildfires in Manitoba are responsible for the hazy skies and even that smoky smell in some...
Air Quality Alert issued for eastern South Dakota

Latest News

In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
With evictions looming, Congress strains to extend ban
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
First evacuation flight brings 221 Afghans, many kids, to US
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
'I should have gotten the damn vaccine': Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39