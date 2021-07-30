Avera Medical Minute
Grasshopper population exploding in western South Dakota

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health...
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service shows a male migratory grasshopper. Besides feeding on grasslands, large grasshopper populations can also devastate cultivated crops such as alfalfa, wheat, barley, and corn. (U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service via AP)(AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The drought this year in the northern plains has brought an unwelcome visitor, especially to western South Dakota.

SDSU Extension Field Entomologist Patrick Wagner says thanks to a mild winter and the drought, grasshopper populations have exploded.

He says the grasshoppers have been feasting on pastures and are now moving to crops and even into towns

Wagner says there are different treatments producers can use to try and control the grasshoppers depending on the crops infested and when you make an application.

He’s also seen several grasshoppers in sunflower fields in western South Dakota this year.

