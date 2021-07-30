Group protests COVID-19 vaccination policy at Sanford Health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More than 100 people gathered outside Sanford USD Medical Center Friday in Sioux Falls to protest the healthcare organization’s vaccination policy for employees.

Last week, Sanford Health announced that it will require all employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by November.

Sanford Health says this is a step to “ensure the safest possible environment for patients, residents and staff during the pandemic.”

The mandate includes Good Samaritan Society employees.

The pouring rain on Friday did not stop people who oppose the mandate from making their voices heard.

Some held up signs that said things like ‘my body, my choice.’

Among the protesters who talked with Dakota News Now, none of them were current Sanford employees.

But we did speak with retired doctors, friends and families who were there in support of employees who did not feel comfortable protesting.

Protesters said they did not feel comfortable or safe getting vaccinated.

Others said that they don’t think it’s right that someone should be forced to get the vaccine or lose their job.

“I’m concerned if they put this thing through there will be a lot of Sanford employees who will walk out and you will be losing an enormous amount of experienced people and you will have people come in who are maybe not as experienced and I’m concerned that the quality of the healthcare in the institution would go down,” Donna Driesen said. She’s a retired doctor who worked at Sanford Health.

Sanford says more than 90% of clinicians and 70% of nurses are already fully vaccinated.

“We respect everyone’s right to voice their opinions,” Dr. Mike Wilde, vice president, medical officer at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls said. “At Sanford Health, we have received tremendous support and appreciation from our employees this past week about the employee vaccine mandate. Many employees have come to us to say, ‘thank you, this is a sigh of relief.’ By asking all employees to be vaccinated, we are continuing to offer a safe place for not only our employees but our patients and guests as well. We are happy to be a leader and are excited to see other health care organizations take this same step.”

Sanford Health employees are already required to have several other vaccines including the annual flu shot.

Under the new policy, any COVID-19 vaccine received in the past 12 months will qualify for the 2021 requirement.

Unvaccinated employees can get their COVID-19 vaccination at any time but must report it by November 1.

All unvaccinated employees are encouraged to get their shots as soon as possible.

As with other vaccines, Sanford Health will allow certain exemptions for medical or religious reasons.

