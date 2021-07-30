Kenyon Brown’s son speaks following tragic death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The family of a Dell Rapids woman who was found dead after she was reported missing is speaking out, sharing the story of the positive impact she had on those around her.

Kenyon Brown’s son, Tanner Barrett, lived in Dell Rapids for most of his life.

“She was an amazing mother. I think the thing I remember most is every single morning she would wake me up for school, give me the three breakfast options and walk me to the bus stop,” Barrett told Dakota News Now in an interview Friday.

Kenyon went missing on July 22. Tanner received a call on Wednesday night while a search team was looking for her.

“When I heard the call come through on their Walkie Talkie, you don’t believe it, you think that they’re wrong. It’s like you’re immediately in another world, in a dream, like it’s not real at all,” Barrett said.

Kenyon had battled Lyme Disease since 2004.

“It’s the great mimicker disease. It looks like MS, it looks like Alzheimer’s, it looks like Parkinson’s. Not knowing for the longest time, what she was sick with, was so difficult,” Barrett said.

Even through the struggles with Lyme Disease, Kenyon impacted those around her.

“I’ve had people reach out to me that say she made me feel seen. She knew I needed something. If it wasn’t for her I don’t know if I’d still be here. She felt those other people’s pain and didn’t want anybody to ever feel what she must have been feeling,” Barrett said.

“Something I know she would want me to say is, if you have a tick bite, your kids, your dogs, check that. Don’t let Lyme disease get out of control. Prevent it,” Barrett said.

If you want to know more about the signs and symptoms of untreated Lyme Disease you can find that here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.