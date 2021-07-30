Montgomery’s grand opening events raise money for local nonprofits

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two concerts featuring Nashville recording artist Dustin Evans helped nonprofit organizations in Aberdeen and Madison.

To commemorate the opening of their fourth South Dakota showroom, Montgomery’s hosted Evans at shows in Aberdeen and Madison last week.

Safe Harbor, a domestic abuse shelter in Aberdeen, and Interlakes Area United Way in Madison were chosen because of the relationships already established with the furniture store.

Safe Harbor volunteers and board members handled all of the beer sales for the July 16 Aberdeen concert, earning over $8000 in profits.

“The dollars raised during Montgomery’s grand opening party helped us get back on track with our 2021 fundraising goals and support Safe Harbor’s efforts to serve victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault,” said Safe Harbor Foundation Board President, Kelli Schaunaman. “We were grateful for the opportunity to team up with Montgomery’s to help celebrate their milestone while supporting a great cause.”

At the July 17 event in Madison, Interlakes Area United Way volunteers set up their booth next to the food and beer vendors, taking in over $700 in donations at the free concert.

“These concerts were a perfect way for us to celebrate and say thank you to the customers and communities that have been so good to us,” noted Montgomery’s president, Eric Sinclair. “We wanted to do something big and fun to make people happy. People are so generous and we are very touched by how they came out in support of our company and the nonprofits.”

The events helped both organizations offset some of their 2020 fundraising deficiencies.

Montgomery’s Aberdeen showroom opened on July 16 at 3502 7th Ave. SE between Target and Walmart.

