National school supply shortage could impact back-to-school shoppers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It may be time for many families to start their back-to-school shopping, but this year some items like backpacks and shoes may be difficult to find.

“There really should be no surprise that there’s a scarcity of school supplies because the supply chain, as we have talked about now for nearly a year is messed up,” said Jessie Schmidt, Director of the Better Business Bureau South Dakota.

Schmidt says parents should learn what school supplies their child will need for their classroom and shop early. Maybe even consider re-using an older item until newer ones come in stock.

“Does the backpack you have can it last one more year, can you maybe pass that on to somebody else that you know needs a backpack that your family doesn’t need anymore, those are things to always keep in mind,” said Schmidt

The Sioux Falls Education Foundation is another option for those in need of some help finding supplies.

“Here in Sioux Falls some of our families and our kids they’ll have a difficult time getting the supplies they need so that they’re ready to go back to class and that’s where the district partners with businesses, churches, and organizations to make sure our kids have backpacks, the art supplies, the notebooks everything they need,” said Allison Struck, Sioux Falls Education Foundation Executive Director.

Those looking for deals online should be careful of potential scammers taking advantage of the shortage.

“What people should look out for is if they go online to do some of this shopping, this will be an opportunity for scammers to create fake websites that we often see around the holidays, we could see them pop up really early this year,” said Schmidt.

When shopping online, look at the checkout screen and make sure they have a padlock indicating a secure checkout.

For those in need of supplies, the Barrel House is hosting a giveaway this Sunday from 9 am to 12.

