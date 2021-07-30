Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

OYO Sedum

By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug are talking about lemon coral sedum. Back in 2019, lemon coral sedum was the annual of the year.

Sedum is easy to grow and maintain. It is a very heat and drought tolerant plant. You can use it as a filler or a spiller for your containers.

This plant will take sun and a little shade. Morning sun and afternoon shade is perfect for it.

There’s no need to trim sedum at all, you can just let it grow and spill out.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenyon Brown
Body of missing Dell Rapids woman found
Bodycam video captures Officer Keshaun Britt moving in to arrest Shannon Brown as another...
Brookings man says police conduct during arrest went too far
Wildfires in Manitoba are responsible for the hazy skies and even that smoky smell in some...
What’s with the hazy sky and fire smell?
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Des Moines, Iowa. (file)
Noem bars South Dakota from applying for federal history grants
Wildfires in Manitoba are responsible for the hazy skies and even that smoky smell in some...
Air Quality Alert issued for eastern South Dakota

Latest News

The tributes came in from current and former Dakota News Now employees on Friday morning. ...
Vanessa Gomez’s final day at Dakota News Now
Vanessa Gomez leaves Dakota News Now
Best wishes for Dakota News Now's Vanessa Gomez
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health...
Grasshopper population exploding in western South Dakota
The South Dakota Department of Education released a full report on the impact of covid-19 on...
SD Dept. of Education releases report on COVID-19 impact on schools