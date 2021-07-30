SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug are talking about lemon coral sedum. Back in 2019, lemon coral sedum was the annual of the year.

Sedum is easy to grow and maintain. It is a very heat and drought tolerant plant. You can use it as a filler or a spiller for your containers.

This plant will take sun and a little shade. Morning sun and afternoon shade is perfect for it.

There’s no need to trim sedum at all, you can just let it grow and spill out.

