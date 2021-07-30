Rain Spreading Southeast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Showers and thunderstorms will continue moving southeast this morning and into they afternoon. This will cause Friday’s high temperatures to only reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Friday night we will dry out and have plenty of sunshine returning for the weekend.

This weekend will feature temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for many to some lower 90s west on Saturday and then we’ll see comparable temperatures on Sunday, but we’ll even cool to some lower 80s in eastern South Dakota.

Heading into next week, we’ll remain dry to start the week, but chances for showers and storms will be back by the end of next week. Highs will then rise back to the mid to upper 90s as we look to deal with that heat and humidity once again.

