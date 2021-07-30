Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Rain Spreading Southeast

Mild this Weekend
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Showers and thunderstorms will continue moving southeast this morning and into they afternoon. This will cause Friday’s high temperatures to only reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Friday night we will dry out and have plenty of sunshine returning for the weekend.

This weekend will feature temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for many to some lower 90s west on Saturday and then we’ll see comparable temperatures on Sunday, but we’ll even cool to some lower 80s in eastern South Dakota.

Heading into next week, we’ll remain dry to start the week, but chances for showers and storms will be back by the end of next week. Highs will then rise back to the mid to upper 90s as we look to deal with that heat and humidity once again.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenyon Brown
Body of missing Dell Rapids woman found
Bodycam video captures Officer Keshaun Britt moving in to arrest Shannon Brown as another...
Brookings man says police conduct during arrest went too far
Wildfires in Manitoba are responsible for the hazy skies and even that smoky smell in some...
What’s with the hazy sky and fire smell?
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Des Moines, Iowa. (file)
Noem bars South Dakota from applying for federal history grants
The CDC said people in places with “high” or “substantial” virus transmission rates should wear...
CDC says yes to masks indoors, Noem says no

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Not as Hot or Humid
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Heat Wave Coming To An End
wed
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather Update
Cooler Air for Thursday and Friday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather