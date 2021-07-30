SD Dept. of Education releases report on COVID-19 impact on schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota Department of Education released a full report on the impact of COVID-19 on the state’s k-12 education system on Thursday.

The report took several months of planning as all of its information is based on a survey the Department of Education distributed to school leaders in May. Out of 830 schools, 801 responded to the state’s request for information.

This gave the DOE a large sample size of what the last school year truly looked like throughout the state.

“The great thing is that we now have the story of what last year’s school year really looked like,” says Deputy Secretary of Education Mary Stadick Smith.

Data from the survey shows that nearly 90% of schools reported most students received in-person instruction for most, if not all of the last school year.

“Certainly there are some students who virtual learning works really well for but being able to offer in-person is ideal for most students and most families,” says Smith.

Representatives for the South Dakota Department of Education say that they are encouraged by the survey results but they know there are many students who need help after falling behind during the last year.

“Knowing that there are many positives we also know that there were students who missed a lot of days of school and instruction time so we know that there are those students who were impacted more than other students.”

Data from the report will be used in an upcoming education summit in Sioux Falls on August 4th.

