Sioux Falls pools closed Friday because of rain

Sioux Falls outdoor pool
Sioux Falls outdoor pool(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All outdoor pools in Sioux Falls will be closed on Friday afternoon, due to weather.

The Midco Aquatic Center will remain open. Its regularly scheduled hours are 5:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The supervised playground program scheduled for Friday afternoon is also canceled.

Kenny Anderson, MariCar, and Oyate Community Centers are open Friday from 1 – 5 p.m.

