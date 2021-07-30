Sioux Falls pools closed Friday because of rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All outdoor pools in Sioux Falls will be closed on Friday afternoon, due to weather.

The Midco Aquatic Center will remain open. Its regularly scheduled hours are 5:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The supervised playground program scheduled for Friday afternoon is also canceled.

Kenny Anderson, MariCar, and Oyate Community Centers are open Friday from 1 – 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.