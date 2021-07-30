Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota Chislic Festival returning to Freeman

By Scott Engen
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Chislic Festival is making its return to Freeman after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“It’s a huge event, and it takes a lot of volunteers and a lot of work and resources to put this on,” Board President of the South Dakota Chislic Festival Jay Hofer said. “And, by hosting it in Freeman, it really puts Freeman on the map and encourages them to explore our community here.”

Hofer says Freeman is the “Heart of the Chislic Circle,” where the community’s rich heritage has flourished in the form of meat on a stick.

Lamb and mutton are the meats of choice for traditional chislic, but the regional favorite has evolved over the years.

In addition, celebrity chef Keith Breedlove will be a guest judge.

“I love creativity, I love new flavors, and I’m really looking forward to judging this event and getting to taste everybody’s take on this classic dish,” Breedlove said.

For more information about the South Dakota Chislic Festival, click here.

