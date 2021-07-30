Vanessa Gomez’s final day at Dakota News Now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The tributes came in from current and former Dakota News Now employees on Friday morning. Because it’s Vanessa Gomez’s final day at the station. After 5 1/2 years here, Vanessa is leaving to become the Senior Media Relations Specialist at Sanford Health. We will miss the energy she has brought to the morning show!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.