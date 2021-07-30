Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Wings’ Langer is new Fargo Force head coach in USHL

Aberdeen Wings have new head coach
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The North American Hockey League is a developmental league for the players... and also for the coaches.

So it should come as no surprise after his Aberdeen Wings went 51-4-1 last regular season that Scott Langer is getting a promotion to the USHL and the Fargo Force after 5 franchise-altering years in the Hub City.

His assistant, Steve Jennings will be taking his place as head coach which should help in the transition for the players returning from last year’s team.

Team owner Greg Odde was with the staff at a tryout camp in Fargo today. Langer did amazing things in creating a winning culture with the Wings. That included winning the Robertson Cup and having one of the best seasons in hockey history last year on any level.

He’ll be working for Cary Eades, a former Stampede coach in Fargo. He is president of hockey operations.

The Langers will keep their house in Aberdeen where Tiffany is on the City Council and owns a business.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenyon Brown
Body of missing Dell Rapids woman found
Minnehaha, Lincoln, and Pennington Counties, along with several more South Dakota counties, are...
5 more South Dakota counties added to “moderate” level of community transmission of COVID-19
Wildfires in Manitoba are responsible for the hazy skies and even that smoky smell in some...
What’s with the hazy sky and fire smell?
Bodycam video captures Officer Keshaun Britt moving in to arrest Shannon Brown as another...
Brookings man says police conduct during arrest went too far
(Source: USDA)
USDA again sanctions powerful hog buyer for cheating sellers

Latest News

Mark talks with Chris Nilsen about going to his first Olympics
Mark O. talks with Chris Nilsen about his first Olympics in the Olympic Zone
What Chris Nilsen does to relax right before jumping
USD’s Chris Nilsen has found a new way to relax before he vaults
10pm Sportscast Thursday, July 29th
10pm Sportscast Thursday, July 29th
Mark talks with Chris Nilsen about going to his first Olympics
Mark O. sits down with Olympic pole vaulter Chris Nilsen