Wings’ Langer is new Fargo Force head coach in USHL

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The North American Hockey League is a developmental league for the players... and also for the coaches.

So it should come as no surprise after his Aberdeen Wings went 51-4-1 last regular season that Scott Langer is getting a promotion to the USHL and the Fargo Force after 5 franchise-altering years in the Hub City.

His assistant, Steve Jennings will be taking his place as head coach which should help in the transition for the players returning from last year’s team.

Team owner Greg Odde was with the staff at a tryout camp in Fargo today. Langer did amazing things in creating a winning culture with the Wings. That included winning the Robertson Cup and having one of the best seasons in hockey history last year on any level.

He’ll be working for Cary Eades, a former Stampede coach in Fargo. He is president of hockey operations.

The Langers will keep their house in Aberdeen where Tiffany is on the City Council and owns a business.

