Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Austin Henry Selected To Play In All-American Classic At Petco Park

Dell Rapids’ native & Renner ace pitcher to take part in game in San Diego August 22nd
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Austin Henry helped lead Renner Post 307 to the State A Legion Championship and will be pitching in next week’s Central Plains Regional at the Birdcage in Sioux Falls.

Not long after he’ll be pitching at Petco Park!

The Dell Rapids native has been selected for Perfect Game’s 19th Annual All-American Classic in San Diego on Sunday, August 22nd. Henry will be a senior this next year and has committed to play college baseball at Wichita State.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenyon Brown
Body of missing Dell Rapids woman found
Bodycam video captures Officer Keshaun Britt moving in to arrest Shannon Brown as another...
Brookings man says police conduct during arrest went too far
Wildfires in Manitoba are responsible for the hazy skies and even that smoky smell in some...
What’s with the hazy sky and fire smell?
Kenyon Brown’s son speaks following tragic death
Kenyon Brown’s son speaks following tragic death
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts

Latest News

During 6-5 win over Winner/Colome
STATE B LEGION TOURNAMENT: Madison Walks Off Winner/Colome
During 2020 Spring Football Season
Coyotes Eager To See Carson Camp Grow
Will play Utah State on December 18th one year after playing Gonzaga (pictured).
Creighton & BYU To Play At Sanford Pentagon in December
Nilsen and Miles downplay the magnitude of competing at the Olympics
USD Alum Chris Nilsen Qualifies For Olympic Pole Vault Finals