Austin Henry Selected To Play In All-American Classic At Petco Park

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Austin Henry helped lead Renner Post 307 to the State A Legion Championship and will be pitching in next week’s Central Plains Regional at the Birdcage in Sioux Falls.

Not long after he’ll be pitching at Petco Park!

The Dell Rapids native has been selected for Perfect Game’s 19th Annual All-American Classic in San Diego on Sunday, August 22nd. Henry will be a senior this next year and has committed to play college baseball at Wichita State.

