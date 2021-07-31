Coyotes Eager To See Carson Camp Grow

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though most of the South Dakota football team’s 1-3 spring season was forgettable they hope the emergence of quarterback Carson Camp will be something to remember in the year’s ahead.

The first true freshman to start a season opener in Coyote history, Camp passed for 967 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions and ran for a score in four games.

At Missouri Valley Football Conference media day this week head coach Bob Nielson said that, though he’d still have to compete for his spot, the spring season showed them Carson is capable of leading USD in the rugged Missouri Valley.

The Coyotes kick off the 2021 season on September 3rd at the University of Kansas.

