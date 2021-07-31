Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Coyotes Eager To See Carson Camp Grow

Was On All-MVFC Newcomer As True Freshman Quarterback Last Year
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though most of the South Dakota football team’s 1-3 spring season was forgettable they hope the emergence of quarterback Carson Camp will be something to remember in the year’s ahead.

The first true freshman to start a season opener in Coyote history, Camp passed for 967 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions and ran for a score in four games.

At Missouri Valley Football Conference media day this week head coach Bob Nielson said that, though he’d still have to compete for his spot, the spring season showed them Carson is capable of leading USD in the rugged Missouri Valley.

The Coyotes kick off the 2021 season on September 3rd at the University of Kansas.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenyon Brown
Body of missing Dell Rapids woman found
Bodycam video captures Officer Keshaun Britt moving in to arrest Shannon Brown as another...
Brookings man says police conduct during arrest went too far
Wildfires in Manitoba are responsible for the hazy skies and even that smoky smell in some...
What’s with the hazy sky and fire smell?
Kenyon Brown’s son speaks following tragic death
Kenyon Brown’s son speaks following tragic death
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts

Latest News

During 6-5 win over Winner/Colome
STATE B LEGION TOURNAMENT: Madison Walks Off Winner/Colome
Dell Rapids high school junior committed to pitch for Wichita State
Austin Henry Selected To Play In All-American Classic At Petco Park
Will play Utah State on December 18th one year after playing Gonzaga (pictured).
Creighton & BYU To Play At Sanford Pentagon in December
Nilsen and Miles downplay the magnitude of competing at the Olympics
USD Alum Chris Nilsen Qualifies For Olympic Pole Vault Finals