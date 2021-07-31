Avera Medical Minute
Creighton & BYU To Play At Sanford Pentagon in December

Blue Jays, who have Mitchell native Ryan Miller on coaching staff, make Sioux Falls debut December 11th
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford Pentagon is getting another marquee Division One men’s college basketball game this season.

Creighton will come up from Omaha to make their Pentagon debut on December 11th when they face Brigham Young. Both teams made the NCAA Tournament with Creighton reaching the Sweet 16 last year. They’ve also got a notable South Dakota connection with Mitchell native & Northern State alum Ryan Miller on the Creighton coaching staff and his nephew Mason, son of Mike Miller, coming on as a freshman.

Including the four team Crossover Classic in November, and the Iowa-Utah State game on December 18th, that means there are a total of eight men’s division one games on tap this winter and a pair of women’s games as well.

