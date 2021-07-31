Eviction moratorium set to expire Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The eviction moratorium was originally planned to end in July of 2020 but as the pandemic continued on it was extended.

Democratic leaders scrambled throughout the day Friday to find enough votes to extend the moratorium but were unsuccessful.

The supreme court allowed the CDC order to stay in place until July 31 -- but said congressional action would be needed to extend it past that date.

The federal government relied on states and cities to distribute rental aid, but many of them struggled to administer their programs. This led speaker of the house, Nancy Pelosi, to urge the CDC to extend the moratorium Friday.

“We would like the CDC to expand the moratorium, that’s where it can be done of course with the public message that governors, mayors, etcetera give the money for its purpose to the renters,” said Pelosi.

The order has banned the eviction of renters for nonpayment of rent due to the pandemic.

While it’s helped many it’s also made things difficult for some South Dakota building owners as they have had to continue paying bills while not always being paid by their renters.

“Property owners are the ones taking the hit for this, especially smaller property owners,” said SD Multi-Housing Association Vice-Chair Jill Madsen.

White House representatives say President Biden would have liked to extend the federal eviction moratorium due to the spread of the highly contagious delta variant but is not allowed to do so.

