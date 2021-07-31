SDSU set to require COVID-19 vaccination for clinical rotation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Administrators from South Dakota State University say completed COVID-19 vaccinations are required to fulfill clinical rotations. The dean of the college of nursing says many clinical sites have provided notice of required vaccinations beginning on August 1, 2021. Limited medical and religious exemptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis and final decisions related to these exemptions reside with the clinical partners. The deadline to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination completion is September 20. The deadline for consideration of exemption submission is August 31.

