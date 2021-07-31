Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SDSU set to require COVID-19 vaccination for clinical rotation

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Administrators from South Dakota State University say completed COVID-19 vaccinations are required to fulfill clinical rotations. The dean of the college of nursing says many clinical sites have provided notice of required vaccinations beginning on August 1, 2021. Limited medical and religious exemptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis and final decisions related to these exemptions reside with the clinical partners. The deadline to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination completion is September 20. The deadline for consideration of exemption submission is August 31.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam video captures Officer Keshaun Britt moving in to arrest Shannon Brown as another...
Brookings man says police conduct during arrest went too far
Kenyon Brown’s son speaks following tragic death
Kenyon Brown’s son speaks following tragic death
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
The tributes came in from current and former Dakota News Now employees on Friday morning. ...
Vanessa Gomez’s final day at Dakota News Now
Kenyon Brown
Body of missing Dell Rapids woman found

Latest News

Saturday Night Forecast with Austin Haskins
Saturday Night Forecast with Austin Haskins
3rd annual South Dakota Chislic Festival
3rd annual South Dakota Chislic Festival
Sioux Falls covered by smoke
DANR tracking air quality in South Dakota
DANR tracking air quality in South Dakota
DANR tracking air quality in South Dakota