STATE B LEGION TOURNAMENT: Madison Walks Off Winner/Colome

GROTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Eight teams had to fight through rain drops and haze (thanks to smoke blown south from Canadian wildfires) on the opening day of the State B Legion Baseball Tournament in Groton.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from the Madison-Winner/Colome game which Madison would win via walkoff 6-5!

In other action:

-Tabor defeated Big Stone City 12-0

-Redfield edged Vermillion 5-4

-Lake Norden/Badger defeated host Groton 4-0

