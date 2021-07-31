Avera Medical Minute
STATE B LEGION TOURNAMENT: Madison Walks Off Winner/Colome

Win 6-5 on opening day of State B Legion Baseball Tournament
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GROTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Eight teams had to fight through rain drops and haze (thanks to smoke blown south from Canadian wildfires) on the opening day of the State B Legion Baseball Tournament in Groton.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from the Madison-Winner/Colome game which Madison would win via walkoff 6-5!

In other action:

-Tabor defeated Big Stone City 12-0

-Redfield edged Vermillion 5-4

-Lake Norden/Badger defeated host Groton 4-0

